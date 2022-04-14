POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – Bird flu has been identified in a commercial poultry flock in Polk County.
Wisconsin Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection officials say that since March, bird flu has been found in seven flocks across the state.
The latest cases were found in Columbia County, Sheboygan, County, and Polk County. Depopulation efforts are underway at the three sites.
“As avian influenza continues to affect poultry in Wisconsin and throughout the nation, we’re reminding flock owners that strong biosecurity is our best defense against this devastating disease,” State Veterinarian Dr. Darlene Konkle said.
Officials encourage poultry workers to increase biosecurity measures and report signs of illness in flocks.