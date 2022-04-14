MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota state health officials on Thursday released new figures, showing 858 newly reported COVID-19 cases and four more deaths.
Over 1.4 million cases have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, along with 12,458 deaths.
Due to changing federal test reporting requirements, testing data has been removed from the Minnesota Department of Health's website as of Wednesday, impacting the accuracy of positivity rate calculations. While positive test results are still required to be reported, not all negative test results are reported anymore.
Public health indicators that the health department still provides look positive, however. Case growth is just above the caution line (5), sitting at 8.3 new cases per 100,000 residents. And the hospitalization rate is below the line of caution, last recorded at 3.4 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents.
Nearly 75% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose. Over 9.6 million doses have been administered.