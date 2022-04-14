MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis Public Schools will lift its mask mandate on Monday.
The district announced the decision on Thursday, citing new framework by the Centers for Disease Control and the city’s declining COVID-19 rates.
The mandate will be lifted in all school buildings, including transportation.
However, students and staff can still choose to wear a mask.
The district also announced that it will stop universal contact tracing, and families will not receive a notice if someone in their student’s class tests positive for COVID-19.
Earlier this week, the St. Paul school board voted to relax the district’s mask mandate. Their policy also lifts on Monday.
