JORDAN, MINN. (WCCO) — One simple message in Jordan has become the talk of the town.

For more than 40 years, Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store has used its location to draw in customers.

While a spot along Highway 169 means tens of thousands of people will pass each day, owner Robert Wagner says lately they’re going too fast.

It’s a problem not just for Wagner, but the local sheriff.

“I think in this last week, we had someone going around 90,” Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said. “Traffic deaths have been going up the last two years and speeding is a major factor we’re seeing.”

So, the two drew up an idea for a larger than life way to get the attention of motorists in the interest of public safety.

On one side, the sign says “slow down, there is a cop hiding behind this sign.” On the other side, where a squad vehicle is indeed parked, it says “shhhhh I’m waiting for a speeder.”

While the squad car next to this sign isn’t staffed, the effort does seem to be working. Plus, the viral attention of the billboard is helping spread the calls to slow down to a wider audience.

While the sign is up, deputies and troopers will be patrolling the highway.

Meanwhile, the candy store says they’re looking forward to changing their signs to “open” on May 6.