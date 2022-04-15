MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting late Friday afternoon at a parking lot on 4th Street South near Cedar Avenue.
Two men are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say around 4 p.m., they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound in the parking lot. They learned that another man had been dropped off at a nearby hospital with apparent life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police in Minneapolis say two people have life-threatening injuries after a shooting in a parking lot on 4th Street S. near Cedar Ave earlier this afternoon.
Police believe one car opened fire on another. No one has been arrested. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/ZVxelsTKLK
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) April 15, 2022
Officials say it looks like shots were fired from one vehicle at another. Both vehicles fled the area soon after.
No arrests have been made.