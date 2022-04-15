CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Shootings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting late Friday afternoon at a parking lot on 4th Street South near Cedar Avenue.

Two men are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say around 4 p.m., they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound in the parking lot. They learned that another man had been dropped off at a nearby hospital with apparent life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officials say it looks like shots were fired from one vehicle at another. Both vehicles fled the area soon after.

No arrests have been made.