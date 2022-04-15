MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A petition to make high school golf a fall sport is gaining momentum. More than 800 people have signed on so far in support.
The petition was started by Michael Hinton, a golf coach at The Blake School. It lists seven reasons for becoming a fall sport including warmer weather and more time for training.
The current high school golf season started on March 21 and ends with a state tournament on June 15. Many high school sports have dealt with cancelations this season due to the cold weather. Edina High School canceled its golf team tryouts this week due to 30 mph winds and freezing temperatures.
Changing the season would likely take more than a petition. Michael Kraft, head golf coach at Edina High School, told WCCO the change could mean a fall sport would have to move to spring.
Kraft said he supports the idea because many courses are busier in the spring than in the fall.
“The courses are absolutely packed in the spring. Everybody’s dying to get outside. By about Labor Day, everybody’s gotten a lot of golf in,” Kraft said.
The petition calls for golf to become a fall sport as early as this year.
Minnesota State High School League said it does not have a comment on the petition.