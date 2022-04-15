MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) – Lake Minnetonka’s boating season has arrived!
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Freshwater Society’s board chair declared ice out on the lake at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Official Ice Out was called today at 5:30PM! pic.twitter.com/Z23giBy0iH
— Hennepin Sheriff (@HennepinSheriff) April 15, 2022
The median ice out date for the lake is April 13, which means this year’s announcement came a few days late. Last year, the ice out was declared on March 31.
The record for the earliest ice out was March 11 in 1878 — while the latest was recorded on May 5 in 2018.