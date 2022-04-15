Ryan Hartman’s ‘Bird Fund’ Reaches Over $30K, All To Be Donated To Children's MinnesotaFriday evening, Hartman gave an update to the "bird fund." Fans flooded his Venmo with a total of $30,500. He said he still needs to count direct donations to Children's Minnesota.

New Petition Calls For MSHSL To Make Golf A Fall Sport After Frigid Start To SeasonA petition to make high school golf a fall sport is gaining momentum. More than 800 people have signed on so far in support.

Gaudreau Scores In OT, Wild Beat Stars 3-2Frederick Gaudreau scored at 1:40 into overtime after assisting on Kevin Fiala's two regulation goals in the Minnesota Wild's 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

Suni Lee Wins Beam Title, Leads Auburn To NCAA FinalsLee, the first Olympic champion to compete collegiately, helped send Auburn to the finals for just the second time since 1993.