By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Ice Out, Lake Minnetonka, Local TV

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) – Lake Minnetonka’s boating season has arrived!

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Freshwater Society’s board chair declared ice out on the lake at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The median ice out date for the lake is April 13, which means this year’s announcement came a few days late. Last year, the ice out was declared on March 31.

The record for the earliest ice out was March 11 in 1878 — while the latest was recorded on May 5 in 2018.