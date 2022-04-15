CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By Riley O'Connor
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A few light snow showers are expected on the early side Friday, with some filtered sun into the afternoon.

The wind won’t be as strong as Thursday, but it’s still quite breezy. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 30s.

Saturday stays dry and will be a little warmer in the low 40s, while Easter Sunday could see a light wintry mix.

The state warms into next week with a few rain chances returning.

