MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi Thursday evening.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Lyndale and 39th avenues north.
Police say a preliminary investigation indicates a motorist in a passenger vehicle swerved into the path of a semi that was traveling north on Lyndale, impacting the trailer wheels.
The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 59-year-old man, was seriously injured and later died at the hospital.
The driver of the semi is cooperating with the investigation and was not injured.