MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pillsbury United on Friday announced that $1 million in scholarship funds have been raised for Minneapolis North High Class of 2022.
It means every senior who graduates this year from the high school will receive up to $10,000 for post-secondary education. Roughly 100 students are on track to graduate.
Leaders at Pillsbury United say the scholarship funds were envisioned to counteract the “extreme difficulties” students have faced during their high school years, including the pandemic, George Floyd’s murder, the educator strike, increased violence in the community and more recently the murder of their classmate Deshaun Hill Jr.
"This is a moment for sowing hope into those who have been profoundly affected by the events and losses of the past few years and ongoing entrenched inequities. We believe direct investments in young people are powerful. This fund will meaningfully support students in actualizing the futures of their wildest dreams. We are following transformative models across the country and aim to have a generational impact on prosperity," said Pillsbury United CEO & President, Adair Mosley.
According to Pillsbury United, the agency has a 140-year legacy of “recognizing and amplifying the assets and aspirations of the communities living in historically underinvested neighborhoods across Minneapolis.”
Pillsbury United says the North High Scholarship Fund was made possible by contributions by numerous foundations and corporations, including: The Margaret A. Cargill Foundation Fund at the St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation, Cargill Foundation, General Mills, McKnight Foundation, Minneapolis Foundation, Minnesota Twins, Target, and the U.S. Bank Foundation.
Pillsbury United encourages additional donations by clicking here.