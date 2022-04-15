Ryan Hartman’s ‘Bird Fund’ Now At $20K With Time Still Left Before It's Donated To Children’s MNMinnesota Wild player Ryan Hartman has received $20,000 so far after he was fined by the NHL for flipping off an opposing player earlier this week, and there’s still time to go before he donates it all to Children’s Minnesota.

Gaudreau Scores In OT, Wild Beat Stars 3-2Frederick Gaudreau scored at 1:40 into overtime after assisting on Kevin Fiala's two regulation goals in the Minnesota Wild's 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

Suni Lee Wins Beam Title, Leads Auburn To NCAA FinalsLee, the first Olympic champion to compete collegiately, helped send Auburn to the finals for just the second time since 1993.

High School Sports Games Get Pushed Back Due To Snowy, Frigid WeatherIt didn't matter if you were playing baseball at the professional level or in high school Thursday. Just about every game was postponed due to wintry weather that brought snow, strong winds, and frigid cold.