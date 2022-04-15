MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was a rough night on the roads heading into a busy travel weekend.
Just before 1 a.m. Friday, a jack-knifed semi caused a big backup on Interstate 94 at the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. It happened in the lanes heading into Minnesota, near the Hudson, Wisconsin area. Traffic was crawling for about an hour before things cleared up.READ MORE: 1 Hurt, Multiple Residents Displaced In Early Morning Duplex Fire In North Minneapolis
In Monticello, another semi created some issues at around 2:30 a.m. Traffic was backed up on Interstate 94, where snow was coming down. Details are limited on this incident.READ MORE: Motorist Swerves Into Path Of Semi In Minneapolis, Dies At Hospital
In Fridley, three vehicles crashed overnight near Interstate 694 and Main Street, causing backups there as well. Motorists needed to take the Main Street exit to get around the incident. The Minnesota State Patrol says no one was seriously injured in this incident.MORE NEWS: MN WEATHER: Morning Flurries Expected On A Windy, Chilly Friday
Flurries are expected on the earlier side Friday, with more windy and cold weather.