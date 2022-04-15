MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO’s Frank Vascellaro joined Carly Zucker, Marney Gellner and the Power Trip Morning Show crew on Friday for The Initials Game.
Vascellaro finished in last place after starting in the lead. The initials for this round were B.C. Frank guessed correctly, "The play known as 'ghost to the post' is connected to this former team." Answer: Baltimore Colts.
He also scored for, "Features limited space." Answer: broom closet.
Zucker won the game on the question “This is a specific series of curved horny nails.” Answer: bear claw.
The Initials Game begins with a host Cory Cove announcing a set of initials and then reading clues. Players get a point for correctly guessing the answer. If they get it wrong, they lose a point. The game is played every Friday on Power Trip Morning Show.
The game debuted on KFAN in 2014. WCCO’s Amelia Santaniello has appeared before on the show and has scored three points.