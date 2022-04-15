MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Wild player Ryan Hartman has received $20,000 so far after he was fined by the NHL for flipping off an opposing player earlier this week, and there’s still time to go before he donates it all to Children’s Minnesota.
On Friday morning, Hartman gave an update to the “bird fund.” He says he’ll be contributing $4,250 himself, which means the donation will be just shy of $25,000 as of shortly before 10 a.m. He’s donating whatever he receives by 7 p.m., so that figure could greatly increase.
You all are amazing! We just hit $20,000 with still time left… I’ll be donating an additional 4,250 myself bringing total just shy of $25,000. Let’s keep them coming for @childrensmn . Deadline is 7pm CT tonight. You can also donate directly at https://t.co/qLRhVUyIBE
— Ryan Hartman (@RHartzy18) April 15, 2022
The league fined Hartman $4,250 for giving the middle finger to the Edmonton Oilers’ Evander Kane after a fight Tuesday. The fight was prompted by Kane’s hit on the Wild’s young superstar, Kirill Kaprizov.
Wild fans clearly disagree with the league’s decision. After the fine was announced, Hartman’s Venmo was inundated with payments to help cover it.
“I had to turn some notifications off,” Hartman said during a Thursday press conference. “It’s really taken off, it’s awesome.”
Hartman also asked that fans directly donate to Children’s Minnesota.