Buxton Leaves Game With Knee Issue, To Get MRITwins star Byron Buxton left Minnesota's 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday with a right knee injury and will get an MRI.

Ryan Hartman’s ‘Bird Fund’ Reaches Over $30K, All To Be Donated To Children's MinnesotaFriday evening, Hartman gave an update to the "bird fund." Fans flooded his Venmo with a total of $30,500. He said he still needs to count direct donations to Children's Minnesota.

New Petition Calls For MSHSL To Make Golf A Fall Sport After Frigid Start To SeasonA petition to make high school golf a fall sport is gaining momentum. More than 800 people have signed on so far in support.

Gaudreau Scores In OT, Wild Beat Stars 3-2Frederick Gaudreau scored at 1:40 into overtime after assisting on Kevin Fiala's two regulation goals in the Minnesota Wild's 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.