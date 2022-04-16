BRITT, MINN. (WCCO) — A 51-year-old Britt, Minnesota man is in jail accused of setting his house on fire Friday.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a house fire on the 8600 block of Donnywood Circle W. in Britt. A neighbor reported flames coming out of a window of the residence.READ MORE: MN WEATHER: Sunday Outlook Shows Rain In Metro Area, Snow To The North
“While responding to the address, deputies encountered a male walking on a nearby roadway and discovered it was the homeowner of the residence that was on fire,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.
Authorities say the man made utterances to deputies related to the house that led to to his arrest for arson related charges.READ MORE: Police: 10-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot Inside Downtown Minneapolis Apartment
The fire was extinguished, but the home sustained severe fire, smoke and water damage. Three cats inside the residence were killed by the fire.
The man was taken to St. Louis County Jail in Virginia, Minnesota pending formal charges.MORE NEWS: As Food Prices Rise, Families Are Making The Most This Easter
The incident remains under investigation.