MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday is going to be breezy and cold, though a couple degrees warmer than Friday.
The sun will come out in the afternoon making it the nicer day of the weekend. High temps in the upper 30s to low 40s, which is still well below our average this time of year of 57 degrees.
Rain and snow mix returns Easter Sunday, with primarily rain in the Twin Cities, and snow to the north.
It’s looking like the bulk of the precipitation will be in the afternoon for the metro area.
The precipitation will linger overnight and as temps drop, wet and slushy roads could make roads slick for the Monday morning commute.
More rain expected Tuesday and Wednesday then temperatures return closer to average later in the week.