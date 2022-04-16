MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — “Wolves Playoff Day” has been declared in Minneapolis as the team gears up for its first postseason game Saturday afternoon.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced the proclamation in the morning.

“The City of Minneapolis has rallied around its hometown Wolves team and is enjoying a moment of unfiltered happiness. The Wolves face the Memphis Grizzles today for the first of a best-of-seven series, and the whole city will be watching and cheering on their Wolves,” the mayor’s office said.

Also, the NBA released an updated schedule for the first four Wolves-Grizzlies matchups. Game 1 is played Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

The following three games take place at 7:30 p.m Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 9 p.m. next Saturday.

The first two games are in Memphis while the latter two are in Minneapolis.

Full text of the Wolves Playoffs Day proclamation: