MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a 45-year-old man was found shot in the head on a south Minneapolis street just after midnight Sunday.
Officers were called to the 2900 block of 14th Avenue South, in the Phillips community, just after 12:30 a.m., and they arrived to find the victim laying in the street.
Investigators say “at least one shot was fired from a passenger vehicle” before the shooter fled. No one is in custody.
Anyone with information can submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.