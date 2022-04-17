CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a 45-year-old man was found shot in the head on a south Minneapolis street just after midnight Sunday.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of 14th Avenue South, in the Phillips community, just after 12:30 a.m., and they arrived to find the victim laying in the street.

Investigators say “at least one shot was fired from a passenger vehicle” before the shooter fled. No one is in custody.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.