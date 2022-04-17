Spurgeon Scores In OT, Wild Beat Sharks To Take Playoff SpotJared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

Wacha, Story Provide Spark In New Home, Sox Beat Twins 8-1Michael Wacha pitched five shutout innings in his Fenway Park debut with Boston and Trevor Story drove in his first two runs in his new ballpark, leading the Red Sox to an 8-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant Among Young Stars Embracing NBA Playoff SpotlightAnthony Edwards is sharing the NBA’s brightest lights with one of the league’s most talked about young stars in Ja Morant. And Edwards has stepped boldly into the playoff spotlight.

Twins Place Pitcher Sonny Gray On 10-Day Injured ListSonny Gray will be replaced by Cody Stashak, who's returning from his own stint on the injured list.