MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A rain and snow mix will make its way across the state on Easter Sunday, hitting the Twin Cities in the afternoon hours.
RELATED: New Petition Calls For MSHSL To Make Golf A Fall Sport After Frigid Start To Season
It’s looking like the bulk of the precipitation will be in the afternoon for the metro area. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day. Expect temperatures in the uppers 30s and lower 40s across the state, with a high of 42, in the Twin Cities.
Areas north of Interstate 94 could see between one and two inches of snow, making for a slick commute Monday morning. Monday will be another windy and cold day.
More rain is expected Tuesday and Wednesday, then temperatures return closer to average later in the week. Thunderstorms are a possibility next weekend.