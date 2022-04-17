CLINTON FALLS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — An 18-year-old St. Paul woman died in a crash in Steele County early Sunday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just after 1 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 in Clinton Falls Township.
The state patrol said the 18-year-old’s Chevrolet Malibu drifted off the road, and when she tried to correct course, she lost control and rolled in the ditch.
The woman has not been identified. No one else was involved in the crash, according to the state patrol.