Video is from the April 16 report

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 10-year-old boy who was fatally shot inside a downtown Minneapolis apartment last week.

According to Minneapolis police, officers from the 1st Precinct responded to the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue at around 11:35 p.m. Friday on the report of a shooting inside a downtown apartment. Officers soon located the boy who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say officers immediately provided medical care, including CPR, before the victim was taken to the hospital. He later died at the hospital.

On Monday, the examiner’s office identified the boy as Amare Rashaun Mayberry-Campbell of Andover and determined he died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

The manner of death has not been released, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim and another juvenile family member were alone and unsupervised inside the apartment when the shooting occurred.

In a weekend press conference, Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten called the death of a child “especially impactful,” including to those who responded to the scene and attempted saving the child’s life.

“We have two juveniles alone in a residence with access to a gun, and that is always a bad recipe. Always,” Parten said. “We’re asking that any gun owner, or anyone who has weapons in their homes, to please take every measure necessary to secure those weapons.”

No arrests have been announced at this time and the death investigation is ongoing. When the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for possible charges.