MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old Minneapolis man is now charged after he allegedly illegally passed an Edina school bus and struck a boy who was crossing the street.

Terrence Jacquise Mather-Lymon faces one felony count of criminal vehicular operation in connection to the incident, according to charges filed in Hennepin County last Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, the collision happened around 2:45 p.m. last Monday at the intersection of Xerxes Avenue and West 55th Street.

An Edina Public Schools bus was heading south on Xerxes and stopped at the intersection, extending its stop arm with lights flashing, investigators say. That’s when Mather-Lymon allegedly entered the northbound lanes, passed the bus, and struck a boy who was crossing the street. Another child was also crossing the street, but was not injured.

According to the complaint, surveillance footage showed that the victim was “pushed or thrown” about 30 feet due to the collision. Emergency crews brought the victim, who was conscious, to a local hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He suffered abrasions to his head and a “visible leg fracture that later required surgical intervention,” according to the complaint.

Mather-Lymon stayed at the scene. He told police that it was his first time riding a motorcycle and that he did not have a license, the complaint said. He said that he saw the school bus driver extend his arm out of the window and believed that it meant he could pass the bus.

Witnesses at the scene said there were several cars between the motorcycle and the school bus, and that Mather-Lymon maneuvered into oncoming traffic to pass the cars and bus before striking the victim.

The complaint said that Mather-Lymon acknowledged in a later statement that he knew he shouldn’t have driven around the stopped cars.

If convicted, Mather-Lymon could face up to three years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.