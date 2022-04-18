MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A flooded parking lot in Minneapolis dubbed “Lake Chipotle” is creating some online buzz.
The parking lot, located at a Chipotle on Hennepin Avenue and 26th Street, has gotten so much attention that a parody travel website popped up, calling it the “tiniest member of the City of Lakes.”
The Wedge LIVE, a hyperlocal news Twitter account, has been documenting the flooding-prone parking lot through the years. Here’s what it looked like last year:
The majesty of Lake Chipotle. pic.twitter.com/ASkWgiyHIj
— Wedge LIVE!™ (@WedgeLIVE) February 26, 2021
Here’s what it looked like earlier this month:
Lake-effect snow is produced during cooler atmospheric conditions when a cold air mass moves across the long expanses of warm water in Lake Chipotle. pic.twitter.com/UPyvTF0EdZ
— Wedge LIVE!™ (@WedgeLIVE) April 8, 2022
The parking lot is flooded enough it can accommodate paddle boarding, too.
To top it all off, someone pinned the location as a tourist attraction on Google Maps, with plenty of tongue-in-cheek reviews.
“Beautiful sunset over this gorgeous lake,” one reviewer said. “It is a must see!”