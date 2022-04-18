Another Protester Interrupts Wolves-Grizzlies GameA second consecutive Timberwolves game was interrupted by a protester when a woman chained herself to the basket stanchion during Saturday's matchup in Memphis.

Spurgeon Scores In OT, Wild Beat Sharks To Take Playoff SpotJared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

'Minnesota Really Took Me In': Patrick Peterson Talks Return To Vikings“I feel like Minnesota really took me in, took me and my family in. I feel like we had something really good going here. We just needed to get lead in a different direction," Peterson said.

Wacha, Story Provide Spark In New Home, Sox Beat Twins 8-1Michael Wacha pitched five shutout innings in his Fenway Park debut with Boston and Trevor Story drove in his first two runs in his new ballpark, leading the Red Sox to an 8-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.