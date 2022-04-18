BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man faces assault and trespassing charges after threatening a hotel employee with a “wizard wand,” court documents show.
Skylar Eros Dupree Thomas, 29, of Woodbury is charged with fifth-degree assault and trespassing, both misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint.READ MORE: Charges Filed After Motorcyclist Passes Edina School Bus, Seriously Injures Boy Crossing Street
Just after midnight Friday, Bloomington police responded to a Hyatt Place hotel on a report of a person with a weapon.
The suspect, identified as Thomas, told police he had a “wand.”READ MORE: Man Shot On Selby Ave. In St. Paul, Suspect Arrested
“From previous calls, [the officer] knew that the defendant was referencing a stick that had been fashioned into what looked like a wizard’s wand,” the complaint states.
Investigators said the wand was about 16 inches long and “had a hard, pointed metal part at the end and it has a knife-like appearance.”
The employee who was threatened told police he immediately recognized Thomas when he walked into the hotel, because Thomas had previously received a trespass notice. The employee asked Thomas to leave, “but [Thomas] argued with him and called him racial slurs.”
Eventually, Thomas left the building, with the employee following. When they made it outside, Thomas pulled out the “wand” and approached the employee. The employee pulled out a handgun, for which he had a conceal and carry permit, the complaint states.MORE NEWS: Delivery Driver Carjacked On U Of M Campus
Thomas eventually fled the scene. He is due in court next month.