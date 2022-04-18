MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno was placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list on Monday.
This will be Foligno’s second time on the list. The first time was in January 2021.
According to NHL policy, all vaccinated players placed on the list are required to isolate for at least five days, possibly longer if they are still showing symptoms. Players can return only after the symptoms ease, and they test negative for COVID-19.
The NHL doesn’t specifically say whether players on the COVID-19 protocol list have tested positive.
Foligno will miss at least three games. The Wild play the Canadians in Montreal on Tuesday, then return home for a two-night stand against the Canucks and Kraken on Thursday and Friday.
The earliest return for Foligno would be on Sunday’s away game against the Predators.
Mitchell Chaffee, from the AHL Iowa Wild, will be called up. Chafee has 22 goals this season but has never appeared in an NHL game.
As of Monday, no other Wild players are on the COVID protocol list. Jordan Greenway, Matt Dumba and Jon Merrill are also out due to injuries.