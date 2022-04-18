CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Anoka News, Elk River News, Local TV, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka Police Department is investigating a missing persons case involving a 58-year-old Elk River man.

Police confirm that Keith Harvell was last seen on April 3 at 7:22 p.m. at a Kwik Trip in Anoka.

(credit: Harvell family)

Authorities believe Harvell was on foot, and he’s possibly in the Twin Cities metro area. His family members are “concerned for his wellbeing.”

He was seen wearing a black nylon jacket and black pants. He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 185 pounds with brown curly hair and blue eyes. He also has tattoos of a lighthouse on his left chest and a tree on his right torso.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.