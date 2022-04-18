MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka Police Department is investigating a missing persons case involving a 58-year-old Elk River man.
Police confirm that Keith Harvell was last seen on April 3 at 7:22 p.m. at a Kwik Trip in Anoka.
Authorities believe Harvell was on foot, and he’s possibly in the Twin Cities metro area. His family members are “concerned for his wellbeing.”
He was seen wearing a black nylon jacket and black pants. He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 185 pounds with brown curly hair and blue eyes. He also has tattoos of a lighthouse on his left chest and a tree on his right torso.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.