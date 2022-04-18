MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities will be spared precipitation Tuesday, but keep your umbrella handy.
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says skies will clear out Monday night, and Tuesday will bring some warmth and sunshine in the metro. The high is forecasted at 46 degrees. Clouds will increase as the day roles on.
Wednesday will be a couple degrees warmer, but rain will return, and it will be a breezy one.
Thursday will be dry and sunny, with a high of 54 degrees in the metro. But rain and heavy winds return Friday, and they’ll stick around through Sunday. Temps this weekend will be mild — in the 50s and even low 60s — but there could be some isolated thunderstorms.