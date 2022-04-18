Originally published on April 15. Updated with victim’s name.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi Thursday evening.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Lyndale and 39th avenues north.
Police say a preliminary investigation indicates a motorist in a passenger vehicle swerved into the path of a semi that was traveling north on Lyndale, impacting the trailer wheels.
The driver of the passenger vehicle, identified Monday as 59-year-old Casey Roland Jones of Minneapolis, was seriously injured and later died at the hospital.
The driver of the semi is cooperating with the investigation and was not injured.