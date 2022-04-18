Originally published April 17
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP/WCCO) — A second consecutive Timberwolves game was interrupted by a protester when a woman chained herself to the basket stanchion during Saturday’s matchup in Memphis.
The protester stopped play with 4:44 left in the second quarter. The woman wore a blue shirt, making clear she was with the animal rights group protesting Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor’s factory farms, the same situation as the woman who glued herself to the floor in the Timberwolves’ play-in game earlier this week.
Zoe Rosenburg, 19, had a chain and attached herself to the back of the basket closets to the Timberwolves’ bench. She was taken to the back and removed from the arena after security personnel removed the chain from around her neck. She was arrested and being held Saturday night at the Shelby County jail on charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing.
The Wolves won Saturday’s matchup 130-117 and lead the series 1-0.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)