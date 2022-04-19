MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After nearly two decades on Twin Cities airwaves, Mary Lucia is leaving The Current.
The station announced the weekday afternoon host's departure on Tuesday, explaining that her last show will be on Thursday following a 17-year run with The Current.
“She has long been more than a DJ to music fans,” said program director Jim McGuinn, in a statement. “She’s been a friend, playing her favorite records and opening her heart to our listeners, who have responded with deep appreciation.”
Lucia was one of the station's initial hires ahead of its launch in 2005. Listeners tuned in every afternoon to hear her "No Apologies" song picks, as well as her interviews with music icons such as Iggy Pop, Noel Gallagher and Trent Reznor.
In a statement released by the station, Lucia said only: “Starting The Current 17 years ago was a joy.” On Instagram, she posted a selfie with no caption. Fans and former colleagues wrote in the comments, noting how they’ll miss her and wished her well in her future endeavors.
The Current says that Lucia plans to continue to do voice work on voices.com.
In 2015, Lucia took a seven-month leave of absence from the radio station after a yearlong ordeal where she was repeatedly harassed by a stalker at her workplace and at home. The stalker was sentenced to five years of probation.