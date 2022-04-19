MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis City Council members are on alert this morning after an apparent bomb threat.
Details are scarce, but the threat said bombs will be placed around certain council members’ homes.
The person also alleges they have an AR-15 and a pistol.
They went on to list a few of the council members’ home addresses, but said any one of the 12 people could be a target.
The FBI said it is aware of the information and coordinating with the Minneapolis Police Department.
“Each and every potential threat brought to our attention is taken seriously,” the FBI said.