FALCON HEIGHTS, MINN. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair has announced several more performances for the 2022 Grandstand Concert Series.
On Tuesday, the fair said the Counting Crows along with special guest The Wallflowers will play on Friday, Aug. 26 while REO Speedwagon & Styx with special guest Levon will play on Thursday, Sept. 1
Tickets range between $34 and $51 and will go on sale Friday at noon.
Other acts already slated to play at the Grandstand are Jim Gaffigan, Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin, Pitbull, Diana Ross and the Zac Brown Band.
