MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target announced it will not require employees to work full-time inside headquarters offices in downtown Minneapolis, Brooklyn and Eagan.
On Tuesday, a Target spokesperson issued a statement, saying the company has “designed the future” of work at corporate headquarters to be hybrid, combining onsite and virtual work for better flexibility.
“While we won’t ask team members to be in the office with a set schedule or percentage of time, we know our physical offices will play an important role in how we work moving forward,” the spokesperson said.
The company will be continuing to test new ways of working during the spring to develop more consistent hybrid work routines, according to the spokesperson.
Target is the largest employer in Minneapolis with 8,500 corporate workers.
In May 2021, Target announced it was downsizing its Minneapolis office space by moving out of City Center, a move that reduced its downtown footprint by one-third.
At the time, Target said the post-pandemic hybrid model requires less office space. The 3,500 employees who worked at that location were relocated to another Minneapolis location or Brooklyn Park. There were no lay-offs due to the move.
Ameriprise, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and the City of Minneapolis have brought workers back to downtown in hybrid work settings. Thrivent started its hybrid format this month.