MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday marks one year since a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd.

People rejoiced outside the Hennepin County Government Center last April as word spread a jury found Chauvin guilty.

Steve Floyd is with Agape Movement, a community group that’s had a presence at 38th and Chicago since George Floyd’s murder.

“The trauma is still there. I mean, I don’t think anybody has took their foot, you know, off the brake, you know, to start moving,” Floyd said.

He recognizes some reform has happened — but says there’s a ways to go.

“These are things that should have changed a long time ago, so it’s not like a ‘rah-rah’ that these things are starting to change,” he said.

Minneapolis made use-of-force changes following the May 2020 murder, and the department banned chokeholds and neck restraints. Officers who witness unauthorized force are required to report it and have a duty to intervene.

In the year following the guilty verdict and sentence, city residents voted to keep the police department. The city charter structure moved to a strong mayor system, with the city council focus on legislative functions.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced his retirement and stepped away from the department early this year. Amelia Huffman was named interim chief.

“It is our duty to pick up the work that has been done by Chief Arradondo and carry it into the next chapter,” Huffman said.

The city recently banned no-knock warrants following the death of Amir Locke during a police raid.

“This is really an opportunity to be a leader nationwide on search warrant policy,” Frey said.

Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office prosecuted Chauvin. He says the verdict provided accountability for the family and community, and there’s more work to do to build trust.

“We’ve just got to keep on pushing, you know. We just can’t quit, we can’t stop,” Ellison said.

Steve Floyd says he’s waiting to see how changes within the department are executed. The U.S. Department of Justice’s pattern-or-practices investigation into MPD is open and ongoing.