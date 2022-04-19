EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — New Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is installing his new system.

“Every single day feels like another big step forward for us,” said O’Connell. “It’s a long way away, but we’re building with a mindset, kind of that growth mindset, on what we want it to look like. And then teaching these players the why and the how of what we’re gonna be trying to accomplish.”

The review so far from second-year offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw: thumbs up.

“I love it. Especially like the things we’re implementing in the run game, pass game,” said Darrisaw. “Watching some of the Rams games and seeing like what they did with it. You know, the personnel that we have here with JJ, Dalvin, Adam, KJ, and then Kirk at QB is like, it’s gonna be amazing.”

Coaches can’t be on the field with players until next week.

“Obviously in a new system, somebody’s got to take charge out there. And for us, that’s Kirk, and obviously he’s sitting front and center for every meeting.”

Another first is fast approaching for O’Connell — his inaugural NFL Draft as a head coach.

“It felt like a lot when I was just coaching quarterbacks, and you’d watch, you know, 25 quarterbacks draft cycle, and the it felt like even more when you’re watching every offensive position,” said O’Connell.

Now, he’s planning with every position in mind. Next week’s draft is being headed up by first time general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

“So when I ultimately turn on the tape and start evaluating the prospects that we’re really honing in on, it allows me to have a great chance to kind of feel really good about the whole process,” said O’Connell.