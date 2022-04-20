MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded shortly before 5 p.m. to multiple reports of a shooting on the 5100 block of Bryant Avenue North. Officers found the victim in the street with what appeared to be a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Paramedics brought the wounded teenager to a hospital for treatment.
According to police, a preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was standing outside a car and talking with the people inside when the shots rang out. The car sped off, fleeing the scene.
Police are working to gather more evidence. So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers (800-222-8477).