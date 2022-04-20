MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board could soon reverse course on a resolution cutting ties with the Minneapolis Police Department.

The resolution was passed in an unanimous vote in the days after the murder of George Floyd in May of 2020. The proposal did two things: It barred Minneapolis police officers from being on staff at park events, and it stipulated that park police could not provide assistance to city police.

But nearly two years after the resolution was passed, some commissioners are rethinking the proposal.

Board Commissioner Becka Thompson (District 2) says that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic park police relied on Minneapolis police for almost 40% of event coverage. Without city officers, certain events would be difficult to put on.

“We have a great city with a lot of awesome things that people do, and they are all in jeopardy of not happening because they happen in parks,” Thompson said. “The Twin Cities Marathon is on the parkway, Pride is in Loring Park, those are all permitted things that require us to provide security for the venders and, you know, the community.”

Thompson is one of five commissioners who plan to discuss the resolution at a committee meeting Wednesday night. She says that if given the chance she would vote to repeal the 2020 resolution.

If a majority of the five committee members agree Wednesday, then the decision will be passed on to all nine park board commissioners in a meeting scheduled for May 4. Whether or not the resolution will be repealed will be up to a majority vote.