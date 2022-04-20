MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People love their breakfast food and pancakes often top the list.
The website Eat This, Not That recently picked the best pancakes in each state, and Maria’s Cafe in Minneapolis was tops in Minnesota.
“Corn pancakes are a highlight of the menu at Maria’s Cafe. This sweet and savory breakfast can also be topped with salty, crumbled cotija cheese,” the site said.
As far as other local states’ best, Iowa’s selection was Bluebird Diner in Iowa City, and Wisconsin’s was Mickies Dairy Bar in Madison, where they offer cornmeal pancakes.
North Dakota’s best offering according to the website is the cinnamon roll pancakes in Grand Forks. And if you’re in South Dakota, you’re directed to Sioux Falls’ Roll’n Pin Cafe for their fresh buttermilk pancakes.
