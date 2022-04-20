MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Widespread precipitation is on tap for your Wednesday, but a warm and sunny Thursday will then provide a break from the wet weather.
WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows said showers will move in from the west in the morning hours, and by midday, most of the state will be getting soaked. Thunderstorms are possible in central and southern Minnesota, while the Arrowhead could receive a couple of inches of snow.
The precipitation will start to wane around dinner time. When it’s all said and done, the Twin Cities should see about half an inch of rain.
Expect a highs in the mid-40s for much of the state, with southwestern Minnesota breaking 50.
Thursday will be the nicest day of the week, with the Twin Cities hitting the mid-50s. It will stay dry and sunny before the rain returns on Friday and Saturday.
Temperatures will continue warming into the weekend, with Saturday approaching 70 degrees. Things will cool back down to the 40s as we start next week, though.