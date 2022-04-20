ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO/AP) — On Wednesday, a number of Minnesota lawmakers and politicians planted their stake in the ground when it comes to the idea of legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.

Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison were two of those taking to social media to issue #420 statements. (April 20, or 4/20, is often marked by marijuana proponents as an ersatz holiday, though the commonly-told claim that the three-number code “420” is police-speak for cannabis is not founded in fact.)

“I’m pushing to #LegalizeMN and expunge cannabis convictions in our state,” Walz tweeted.

Meanwhile, Ellison argued that “white and Black people use marijuana at similar rates, yet Black folks are disproportionally arrested.”

A coalition called Minnesotans Against Marijuana Legalization — which consists of the Minnesota Trucking Association, the state’s police and peace officers association, and the Minnesota Catholic Conference — earlier this year spoke out against legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota.

“The marijuana bill that passed the Minnesota House last session wasn’t a justice bill, it was a marijuana commercialization bill,” said Ryan Hamilton of the Minnesota Catholic Conference during a Monday news conference. “As we’ve seen from other states that have opened the doors for the marijuana industry, the promises made to justify marijuana legalization rarely come true, particularly for communities of color.”

A new CBS News poll shows that two-thirds of Americans want recreational marijuana use to be legal under federal law and in their own state, and most people say they wouldn’t mind a licensed marijuana business opening in their neighborhood.

Sixty-three percent of the people polled said they have never used marijuana.

The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a bill to federally decriminalize marijuana, but the U.S. Senate has not passed it.

Eighteen states, plus the District of Columbia, now permit recreational use of marijuana.

Lawmakers in neighboring Wisconsin are still fighting to pass legalized medicinal marijuana.

