MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Organic zucchini sold at Walmart locations in several states, including Minnesota and Wisconsin, is being recalled due to a risk of salmonella.
World Variety Produce, a California-based company, issued the recall of Organic Marketside Zucchini after a single lot tested positive for salmonella in a routine Food and Drug Administration inspection.
Those who bought Organic Marketside Zucchini (case lot number 38706503) are urged to throw it away.
The produce was sold at Walmart locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas.
Salmonella can cause fatal infections in young people and the elderly. In healthy people, the organism can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the contaminated zucchini.