MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting on a county road in Maple Grove over the weekend.

According to Maple Grove police, officers responded at around 3 p.m. Sunday to the area of Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. The report was that a driver was shot following a traffic altercation near County Road 30 and Garland Avenue.

The victim, later identified as 61-year-old William Floyd Haire of Buffalo, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say they were able to quickly identify a suspect in the shooting.

According to police, the suspect and victim, who were both driving, had the initial driving altercation near St. Cloud and the “incident went on for over 40 miles” until the shooting at CR 30 and Garland Avenue.

After the shooting, both motorists drove from the scene, with the victim found injured at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.

In an update Wednesday, police say the suspect voluntarily turned himself into the Maple Grove Police Department. He was booked at the police department and transferred to Hennepin County Jail where charges are pending.

“This is a tragic event for the family and loved ones of the victim along with the community. There is no known ongoing risk to the public,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Maiers at 763-494-6246.