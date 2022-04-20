ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — The Roseville police officer who was shot in the neck in the line of duty earlier this month recently sent out a message of thanks to his supporters and fellow police officers.
Officer Ryan Duxbury wrote on his GoFundMe page last week that he's continuing to heal at home and that he can't thank his supporters enough. As of Wednesday, his fundraising page is nearly at its $100,000 goal.
“The support, prayers, kind words, messages, texts and donations are amazing,” he wrote. “I can’t thank every single one of you enough.”
Duxbury, who was discharged from the Regions Hospital nearly two weeks ago, issued a special messages to his fellow police officers.
“I am alive today because of my partners,” he said. “The most brave, courageous and loving men and women on this planet. They are my heroes and deserve all of the credit.”
Duxbury was shot on April 5 while responding to an active shooter in an otherwise quiet Roseville neighborhood. Investigators say that 53-year-old Jesse Werling fired a rifle at homes and responding officers, striking Duxbury in the neck.
Two Roseville officers shot and killed Werling, who had a long history of mental health calls in the city, according to Roseville police. Documents from Wisconsin show he had likely stolen a scoped rifle from his mother's apartment before the shooting. A rifle matching that description was recovered near his body.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.