Ian Lowther from Red Cow shared these throwback cocktail recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
- Pink Squirrel
- 1oz creme de noyaux
- 1oz white creme de cacao
- 2-3 scoops of ice cream
- Blend all ingredients together. Top with grated nutmeg
- Tequila Sunrise
- 1.5oz reposado tequila
- .5oz lemon juice
- 3oz orange juice
- .5oz pomegranate grenadine
- Combine ingredients except grenadine in a collins glass. Sink grenadine.
- Espresso Martini
- 1oz vodka
- .5oz brandy
- .66oz coffee liqueur
- .333oz demerara syrup
- 1oz hot espresso
- Shake all ingredients. Strain into a cocktail glass. garnish with 3 espresso beans