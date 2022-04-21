CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now

Ian Lowther from Red Cow shared these throwback cocktail recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

  • Pink Squirrel
    • 1oz creme de noyaux
    • 1oz white creme de cacao
    • 2-3 scoops of ice cream
    • Blend all ingredients together. Top with grated nutmeg
  • Tequila Sunrise
    • 1.5oz reposado tequila
    • .5oz lemon juice
    • 3oz orange juice
    • .5oz pomegranate grenadine
    • Combine ingredients except grenadine in a collins glass. Sink grenadine.
  • Espresso Martini
    • 1oz vodka
    • .5oz brandy
    • .66oz coffee liqueur
    • .333oz demerara syrup
    • 1oz hot espresso
    • Shake all ingredients. Strain into a cocktail glass. garnish with 3 espresso beans