DULUTH, MINN. (WCCO) — New details are expected Thursday afternoon after a family was found dead in a Duluth home.

The Duluth Police Department says that five bodies were found in a home Wednesday afternoon on the 700 block of East 12th Street in the city’s East Hillside neighborhood. A dog was also found dead inside the home.

According to investigators, police were searching for someone in regards to a welfare check in nearby Hermantown early Wednesday morning and the investigation led officers to the Duluth home.

Duluth police responded to the home around 12:30 p.m., believing that the person they were looking for had access to weapons. After officers entered the home wearing tactical gear, they found the bodies of five people, all believed to be related.

At 3 p.m., Duluth police are holding a press conference to provide an update on the incident. This will be streaming live on CBS News Minnesota.

The fifth person dead was the subject of the welfare check. A neighbor tells WCCO they were a relative of the family, and they may have been in the midst of a mental health crisis.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken called the incident an “unimaginable tragedy.” Duluth Mayor Emily Larson issued a statement on Twitter, saying that the city is in shock, “sharing a sorrow for the loss of our people.”

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Mental Health Resources: Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cell phone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text “MN” to 741741. More info here.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Minnesota also recommends people search for a provider at Fast-Tracker, a healthcare resource developed by the Minnesota Mental Health Community Foundation. This site also offers information on how to reach suicide prevention and crisis hotlines. More on finding the right therapists here.