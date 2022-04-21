MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a downtown shooting that happened early Thursday morning and left a 29-year-old man injured.
The Minneapolis Police Department says that the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the city's Elliot Park neighborhood.
As officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area, they learned that a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Hennepin Healthcare, located just blocks away from the scene of the shooting.
The man is expected to survive.
Investigators say that the man was outside when he was approached by a “known suspect” who shot him. The injured man ran from the scene of the shooting and was given a ride to the hospital by a good Samaritan.
Police are still searching for the shooter.
This shooting is at least the third to happen in Minneapolis in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday evening, a 20-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting on the city's north side. Roughly two hours later, a woman was shot and severely wounded near the city's iconic Prospect Park Water Tower.
No arrest have been made in either shooting.