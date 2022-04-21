MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Residents of high-rise apartments in Minneapolis public housing are going to be a lot more safe.
Two-million dollars in federal funding will go toward installing sprinkler systems.
Minnesota Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar toured Sibley Triangle Apartments Thursday to talk with residents. More than 26,000 people live in public housing in Minneapolis.
This investment comes in response to the 2019 Cedar-Riverside high-rise fire, which left five people dead.
MORE: State Fire Marshal: Fire Sprinklers Could Have Saved Lives Of 5 Who Died In Mpls. High-Rise Fire
“Fires in these type of structures can be very complex,” said Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner. “But these fire sprinkler systems are able to reduce that life safety risk exponentially.”
The Minneapolis Public Housing Authority plans to make other fire safety improvements to all buildings. That includes retrofitting all buildings with fire sprinklers.