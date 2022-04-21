MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man allegedly involved in the fraud of millions of federal dollars meant to feed school children was arrested Wednesday after boarding an international flight.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota says that 49-year-old Mohamed Jama Ismail, of Isanti, was taken into custody by FBI agents while boarding a plane at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. According to court documents, Ismail was en route to Kenya.READ MORE: Next Weather: Potentially Severe Storms In Store For Friday & Saturday
Investigators say that Ismail used a fraudulently obtained passport to check into his flight and was arrested on federal charges of passport fraud. He made his first court appearance Thursday.READ MORE: After Last Year's Drought, Minnesota Sod Farmers Hoping To Bounce Despite New Challenges
Per the charging documents, Ismail made false statements while applying for a passport in March, saying that his old passport went missing from his home in Savage. In actuality, however, his passport had been seized in January by agents investigating a large-scale fraud scheme using federal dollar meant to end child hunger.
Ismail is one of the targets in the federal investigation into the misappropriation of millions of dollars in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds. He and a partner allegedly owned and controlled Empire Cuisine & Market LLC, one of the shell companies suspected of laundering millions of dollars from the federal program.MORE NEWS: Mental Health Crisis Patient Intake Down 60% After Southdale Launches New EmPATH Center
Ismail’s home in Savage was one of several places federal agents raided in January in connection with the fraud investigation. According to authorities, almost none of the federal money obtained in the scheme went towards feeding children and instead was sent overseas or spent on cars and luxury properties.