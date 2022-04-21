MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Timberwolves are expecting a packed house at Target Center Thursday night when the Memphis Grizzlies visit for Game 3.
The team released a “very limited quantity” of tickets for the matchup Thursday morning. They can be purchased on the Wolves’ website.
The Wolves are recommending fans arrive before 6 p.m. for the game, which is scheduled to tip off at 6:30. Target Center is hosting a happy hour with discounted drinks starting at p.m.
The Wolves and Grizzlies are tied at 1-1 after two playoff games. Minnesota’s looking for a bounce back game at home after a 124-96 drubbing on Tuesday.
The next game, set for Saturday at 9 p.m., will also be played at Target Center. Game 5 will be back in Memphis.